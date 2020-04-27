Police: Suspect bound North Charleston teen with electrical cord, set apartment fire

North Charleston police are searching for a man who broke into an apartment Saturday and bound a teenage girl with electrical cord before setting the unit ablaze.

An incident report released Monday morning by police provides several details about what happened.

Officers and firefighters were called at 1:41 p.m. to 3516 Admiral Drive for a report of a burglary in progress, the report said. When officers arrived they saw the residence was on fire and "possibly heard gunfire."

Authorities found the victim at a nearby apartment, the report said. The teenager had bruises around her neck and markings around her wrists and ankles.

"The juvenile victim advised that she was home alone when she heard someone knocking at the back door," the report said. "She advised that she did not answer."

But the knocking continued and eventually the teen heard a noise she described as the back door being kicked in, the report said.

When she walked into the living room, she saw a man in his 20s wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and red shoes, the report said.

The teen tried to run back to her room but the man put her in a headlock, the report said.

"The subject began choking her and asking her about money," the report said. "The victim advised that she pretended to pass out and the male put her down and began rummaging through the residence."

He came back, put a pillowcase over her head and "shoved something in her mouth," the report said. He then wrapped an electrical cord around her neck and bound her hands and feet.

The man moved her to a table in her room and the teen said she was "left somehow hanging by her neck," the report said. The teen went "in and out" of consciousness.

She heard him pouring bleach around the apartment and start the fire, the report said.

Eventually, the teen was able to get the electrical cords loose and fled out the front door, the report said. She started screaming for help and ran into a neighbor who took the teen back to her residence and called 911.

The neighbor told officers the teen still had electrical cord wrapped around her neck and that she helped the girl remove it, the report said. Officers also found the cord in the front of the neighbor's unit.

Emergency medical services transported the teen to Medical University Hospital for treatment, the report said.

The victim's boyfriend came by to check on her and told officers that the suspect's description matched that of one person who "came knocking on his back door" a few weeks before asking to borrow a phone, the report said.

The boyfriend said he let the man used the phone and that he still might have the number the man called in his phone, but call logs on the phone did not go back that far, the report said.

"He advised he had not seen the subjects recently and that they have not had any issues with anyone," the report said.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects connected to the incident, which remains under investigation.