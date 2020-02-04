web recurring; (copy)

Summerville police are still looking for suspects in the Saturday shooting death of a 20-year-old man.

Tahaji Parish Jenkins, of Hollywood, died of a gunshot wound Saturday at the Creekside mobile home park on Bacons Bridge Road. He was found deceased inside a trailer, according to an incident report released Tuesday.

One 911 caller reported seeing a shootout in front of a mobile home, with a few young men shooting inside the home. She saw them leave in a car, the caller said.

Another 911 caller told dispatch a boy was dead inside the trailer.

Several witnesses reported hearing nearly 10 shots. Witnesses said they saw one male running from the mobile home, then two other males leaving the trailer and fleeing in a car.

One witness went inside the trailer to check after hearing the shots. He found Jenkins lying face down, not breathing, according to the incident report.

No further information on the search for suspects was available.

