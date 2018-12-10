Charleston police are asking for information about a vehicle spotted leaving a West Ashley shopping center immediately after a man was shot and killed last month.
Joshua Porcher, 32, of North Charleston was shot as he walked to his car around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the parking lot at 1610 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., near Ashley Hall Road. He died at the scene.
Porcher was likely the victim of a targeted shooting, police said. No arrests have been announced.
Police on Monday released surveillance photos of an SUV and asked the public for information about the vehicle's owner or the occupants at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call an on-duty detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.