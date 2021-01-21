Police search for suspects after man, 62, assaulted in downtown Charleston

Police are investigating after a 62-year-old homeless man was beaten in the middle of a downtown Charleston street Wednesday night and hospitalized.

Several East Side residents and onlookers saw the violent attack.

"It's not that uncommon around here," said one East Side resident. He's lived in downtown Charleston for 10 years but recently moved from the Spring Street area to the area near Hanover Street.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, said he was walking to a corner store a little after 7 p.m. Wednesday to buy a lottery ticket. He was only inside for a few minutes, but when he came out he saw several young men beating another man in the middle of the Hanover Street and Columbus Street intersection.

It was shocking to him. As more people came up to see what was going on, some apparently calling 911, the attackers left, he said. About 20 minutes later, he saw that police were at the scene.

"I've never felt unsafe there before," he said.

According to an incident report, officers arrived about 7:30 p.m. after a 911 caller said he had driven past a corner store on Columbus Street and saw the victim on the ground in front of the store. He pulled over and tried to help the man until emergency medical services arrived.

The victim appeared to be "heavily intoxicated," EMS told police. He had a scrape on his head and a bloody mouth, the officer noted in the report.

Surveillance footage showed two men in their 20s dragging the victim from the street and leaving him in front of the store, the report said. Then, the men left.

Police are searching for suspects.

"The detectives are vigorously investigating this case to bring the suspect/suspects to justice," police spokesman Charles Francis said in an email. "Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective."

On Thursday afternoon, the intersection of Hanover and Columbus streets was quiet. A Charleston police investigator was on scene.

Post and Courier reporters asked several residents whether they’d seen or heard anything about the beating. None said they did.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.