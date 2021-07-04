Police search for suspect in deadly Goose Creek shooting

GOOSE CREEK — Police were searching on July 4 for a man suspected of killing a man at a barbershop.

The shooting happened at Designer Cuts Barbering Palace on Red Bank Road.

Victim Rae’Jay Palmer had been shot one time in the right buttocks, police said. Authorities said 911 operators received a call about a shooting about 7 p.m. on July 3.

Palmer died later that evening at Trident Hospital.

“The suspect approached Palmer and a verbal altercation ensued,” Capt. James Brown, a police spokesman, wrote in a news release. “The verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation. Palmer attempted to flee toward the back of the shop when he was shot in the buttocks.”

The suspect left the scene in a white vehicle, Brown wrote.

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating the case and searching for a suspect, Brown said.