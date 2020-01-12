Charleston County deputies are searching for a male who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl from her home early Sunday.
Deputies said that just before 2 a.m., a male entered a mobile home on Dorchester Road and took a young girl. The door was unlocked, deputies said.
The child's stepfather heard her scream and chased the male across the property, deputies said. The male dropped the child and fled.
North Charleston police, K9s and Charleston County deputies searched the area but were unable to find the suspect. He was described as a short male wearing dark clothing.
Deputies have increased patrols of the area as they continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.