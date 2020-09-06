You are the owner of this article.
Police search for driver in hit-and-run collision that shut down I-26 in Charleston

Charleston police say a section of Interstate 26 has been closed due to a serious collision 

Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a motorcycle on Interstate 26 in Charleston and then fled, shutting down a stretch of the crucial traffic artery for several hours Sunday.

The S.C. Highway Patrol's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team was called in to investigate the collision, which sent two people to the hospital, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, a Highway Patrol spokesman.

A section of westbound I-26 from the Romney Street exit (the Ravenel Bridge split) to Cosgrove Avenue was shut down as a result of a "serious collision," Charleston police said in a 6:15 a.m. tweet. Police said the collision occurred around 4 a.m. 

Shortly after noon, police announced that the interstate had reopened to traffic. 

The collision occurred on a heavily traveled section of the interstate heading away from Charleston. A vehicle struck a motorcycle with two people on board, and the driver then ran off, leaving his vehicle behind, Collins said. Investigators have possession of the vehicle, but the driver remained at large, he said.

The two people on the bike were transported to an area hospital, he said, but he had no immediate word on their conditions. 

Collins said he had no additional details to provide on the incident.

Reach Glenn Smith at 843-937-5556. Follow him on Twitter @glennsmith5.

Watchdog/Public Service Editor

Glenn Smith is editor of the Watchdog and Public Service team and helped write the newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, “Till Death Do Us Part.” He is a Connecticut native and a longtime crime reporter.

