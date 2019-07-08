Officials are investigating an explosion that occurred Sunday night at the Pickens County Courthouse which police say may have been caused by homemade pipe bombs.
The courthouse was closed and unoccupied when two devices detonated around 11:15 p.m., and no one was injured, Pickens police said in a release.
Remnants of two objects "which appear to be characteristic homemade pipe bombs" were believed to be "intentionally placed" next to a wall on the outside of the courthouse near the building's HVAC units.
The devices damaged the glass windows on the lower level of building, close to where they were placed, police said in the statement.
The section of Court St. where the courthouse is located in the city of Pickens was closed to traffic for several hours as investigators collected evidence at the scene overnight.
The damage and the incident are not likely to disrupt business Monday, and the courthouse will be open during its regular hours, according to the release.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad and federal officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Pickens police with their investigation.
No arrests have been made. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to call police at (864) 878-6366.