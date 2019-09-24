Police have reunited an 11-year-old boy with his family after he drove nearly 200 miles to Charleston from Simpsonville to meet a male he met on Snapchat.
Officer Christopher Braun was in his cruiser at 1300 Rutledge Ave. at around 12:30 a.m. Monday when a car pulled up next to him in a parking lot and he saw a young boy alone, police said. The boy told Braun he had just driven three hours from Simpsonville and was lost.
He had been using his father's tablet to direct him to an address in Charleston that he received over the social media platform. When he lost the GPS signal, he also lost the address because the message disappeared.
According to police, the boy had taken his brother's car and driven to Charleston with the intent of living with "an unknown male he met on Snapchat."
Braun contacted the boy's father in Simpsonville. His father was in the process of reporting his son missing to police there. The father and the boy's brother then drove to Charleston to pick up the boy and the vehicle.
Police put the tablet in evidence for analysis.