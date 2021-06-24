Police officers help pull woman from burning car in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON — A burning car following a June 21 collision sent two police officers into overdrive as they rescued a woman from the inferno.

By the time North Charleston police officer Adrian Besancon arrived, an off-duty Charleston school resource officer, Anthony Powell, was helping a relative pull the crash victim from the burning car, according to North Charleston police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

Besancon, whose dash cam and body-worn camera captured the heroics, ran from his car to the fiery crash scene at Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Patriot Boulevard and helped pull the woman from the passenger window of the white Ford sedan, its engine block ablaze.

"The officers were unable to open the door due to damage to the vehicle," Jacobs said.

Then, together with help from onlookers, they moved her to a safe distance so fire-rescue responders could help.

Meantime, Besancon then ran to help the driver of the other vehicle, a Nissan sport-utility vehicle. That motorist was unharmed, Jacobs said.

The North Charleston Fire Department arrived soon after and put out the fire, Jacobs said.

The woman was treated at the scene, Jacobs said.

The motorists' identities were not disclosed by the police department.