A police officer was shot at an Upstate hospital early Thursday after responding to a report of a patient who had a gun, authorities said.
State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a call from staff at Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton. An officer from the Greenville Health Authority Police Department arrived on scene shortly thereafter and took gunfire from the man. The officer returned fire.
Both individuals were being treated for their injuries as of 8 a.m. Thursday, though the extent of their respective injuries were not known. It was also not immediately known where in the hospital the confrontation took place. SLED is investigating.
This shooting comes just one day after a gunman in Orangeburg entered a hospital there and shot and an employee at Regional Medical Center. Abrian Dayquan Sabb, a 23-year-old resident of Casa Court in Orangeburg, faces one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to arrest warrants released by authorities.
This is a developing story and will be updated.