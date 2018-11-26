Charleston police said Monday the man killed in the parking lot of a West Ashley shopping complex over the weekend was the victim of a targeted shooting.
The man, 32, who has not been identified by authorities, was fatally shot the night of Nov. 24 as he was walking to his vehicle near the shopping center at 1610 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. He died at the scene, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said, adding that investigators are working to determine the relationship between the victim and his shooter.
The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m.
The fatal shooting marked the 11th homicide in Charleston in 2018 and the 52nd in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.
Anyone with information potentially related to the shooting can reach an on-duty detective at 843-743-7200.