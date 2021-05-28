Police: Man charged in hotel murder left photo ID at crime scene

NORTH CHARLESTON — The 42-year-old man accused of gunning down a woman at a Dorchester Road hotel allegedly left his photo identification card at the crime scene.

Marco Arthur Simpson was charged May 28 in Charleston County with murder, attempted murder and a firearm offense.

North Charleston police were dispatched at approximately 6 p.m. on May 5 to the Charleston Inn and Suites, 3680 Dorchester Road, according to court records.

Officers found Lakisha Dennis laying on the ground of the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Dennis, 44, was transported to Medical University of South Carolina, where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage showed a man in a white t-shirt arrive at the hotel in a white BMW vehicle, records state. The man entered room No. 421 briefly and leave toward room No. 429.

He then turned around and walked back to room No. 421 and started shooting at several people, including Dennis, who were standing outside, records state.

Detectives noted the door to room No. 429 was open as if someone left in a hurry. Inside, detectives found Simpson's photo identification card.

A witness also identified Simpson as the shooter in a photo array.

Simpson was charged last year with furnishing or possessing contraband in Charleston County. In that case, he was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. The charges remain pending.