Charleston police have arrested a man they said stole a city fire department SUV on Sunday and led authorities on a pursuit across at three towns.
It was around 10 a.m. Sunday that David Lathan, 33, took off in a Charleston Fire Department SUV that was parked at Station 13 on Folly Road, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The vehicle was spotted a short while later in Goose Creek, so officers attempted a traffic stop, although the man refused to pull over. That's when authorities gave chase, police said.
The pursuit continued through North Charleston and ultimately ended near King and Mount Pleasant streets in Charleston. Police used stop sticks to halt the emergency vehicle, Francis said, and Lathan was taken into custody. There were no reported injuries, and the SUV sustained minor damage. Charges against Lathan are pending, and the Charleston Police Department is investigating.