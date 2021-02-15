Police, mall say they will increase security after 3 people shot at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police continue trying to identify the person who shot three people in the Northwoods Mall on Feb. 14.

In the meantime, security at the mall and in the surrounding area will be heightened, police and the mall's corporate owner said.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, shoppers at Northwoods Mall reported hearing several gunshots. When police arrived, they saw bystanders running out of the shopping center, saying there was an active shooter in the center of the mall, an incident report says.

Officers found one person shot in the chest outside of the Belk department store. Then, they heard another person with injuries was in the H&M clothing store. Officers followed a blood trail in the store to a back closet, where they located two injured people and a few employees.

One of the victims had been grazed in the left ankle, while another had been shot in the thigh and grazed on her hand.

Police said one of the three victims remains in critical condition.

All three were strangers to the suspect, according to the incident report. One is a juvenile.

Police spokesman Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said the suspect was shooting at another person, who was not hit, when the three victims were nearby. The intended target has also not been identified, he said.

After evacuating the mall, police were unable to find the suspect, who had apparently left before officers arrived. A person of interest was captured on security footage, however.

"The community has provided numerous leads and detectives continue to evaluate all of these leads and provided information in attempt to identify the suspect," North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said in a Feb. 15 statement. "NCPD is not aware of any changes to the victims’ conditions."

The Northwoods Mall and nearby businesses will have extra patrols in the coming days, Burgess said.

CBL Properties, which owns the mall, also said there would be an increased security presence. The company said it would evaluate its overall security program following the Feb. 14 shooting.

"The incident yesterday at Northwoods Mall is a stark and tragic reminder that, as an entire community, we need to take a holistic approach to eliminating gun violence on our streets, in our homes, and in our city’s businesses," Burgess said in the statement.

Burgess said the department will work with CBL Properties to develop an action plan to provide more deterrents against violence on mall premises.

"More community help is needed to keep firearms from the hands of criminals and change the perception that violence is the way to solve conflict. It is not acceptable to tolerate this type of violence at any level in our community and the police department remains committed to reducing violence in our city," Burgess said.

State Rep. JA Moore, D-Berkeley, tweeted on Feb. 15 that he had visited business owners at the mall to show support.

"It pains me to see the community I represent experience this trauma. I frequently stop by Northwoods Mall. I have friends who own businesses there. It’s unacceptable that they have to put up with this," Moore tweeted.

Northwoods Mall has been the scene of other shootings throughout the years.

In Feb. 2019, a man opened fire inside a Champs Sports store, but no one was hit. In 2017, an argument between two men inside a clothing store led to one of the men firing a shot, but again, no one was injured.