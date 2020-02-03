Police are searching for three people who vandalized the wall of the Islamic Center of Charleston in January.

One vandalism occurred around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 19. A second took place around 11 p.m. Jan. 30. The wall of the King Street center was spray-painted with an indistinguishable symbol and the words "Utterly Blessed," police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The center could not immediately be reached for comment.

Can you ID 3 individuals who vandalized the wall at 1117 King St (Islamic Center of Charleston) with an undistinguishable symbol & the words "Utterly Blessed." Anyone with info call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers 843 554 1111. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/pwRc9Acgbz — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 3, 2020

Francis said the crimes are being investigated as vandalism, rather than hate intimidation, because of the nature of the graffiti.

South Carolina is one of two states without hate crime legislation, but Charleston was the first city in the state to pass a hate intimidation ordinance in 2018. Under the ordinance, a person who intends to intimidate another person or group because of race, color, creed, religion or other such reasons can be sentenced to a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The individual who vandalized the Center on Jan. 19 was driving a dark-colored Nissan, possibly a newer model Altima, according to surveillance video. The two vandals who targeted the center on Jan. 30 were seen traveling in a silver coupe, police said.

Anyone with information on the vandalism can call police at 843-743-7200 or Crimer Stoppers at 843-554-1111.