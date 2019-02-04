north charleston police webref

North Charleston police are investigating the suspicious shooting death of a man whose body was found inside an apartment Monday afternoon. 

Officers were called to the scene at 3336 Tulip St. near Kraft Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman, said a person in another residence reported that a bullet came through their wall from a nearby apartment. 

Officers looked inside the apartment where the gunfire originated and saw shell casings and blood on the floor. While clearing the residence, they found a man in a back bedroom who had been shot. Pryor said.

EMS pronounced the man dead. 

No further information was immediately released Monday. The Charleston County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity and manner of death. 

