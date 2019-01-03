Charleston police (copy)

Charleston police are investigating the homicide of a woman whose body was found at a James Island home early Thursday morning. 

Officers were called to 1441 Westwood Drive, in the Westchester neighborhood near Fort Johnson and Folly roads, about 1:37 a.m. on report of an unresponsive person. Police found the victim's body inside the residence. 

Authorities have not said how she died or released her identity. A Charleston Police Department incident report described her as an 18-year-old Moncks Corner resident. 

Anyone with information call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston police central detective.

The death is the first homicide in the tri-county area this year.

