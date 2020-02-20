You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Police investigating homicide at North Charleston apartment complex

north charleston police webref web recurring (copy) (copy) (copy)

Authorities are investigating after one person was left dead in an apparent shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex Thursday night. 

Officers were called at 6:02 p.m. to the area of 2090 Pine Ridge Circle for a report of a shooting, said North Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. 

"Upon arrival, officers located a female victim laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds," Deckard said. "Officers and responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures; however, they were unsuccessful and the victim succumbed to her injuries."

The suspect fled the scene.

The shooting is North Charleston's second homicide of 2020 and the 10th in the tri-county. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News