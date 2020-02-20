Police investigating homicide at North Charleston apartment complex

Authorities are investigating after one person was left dead in an apparent shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex Thursday night.
Officers were called at 6:02 p.m. to the area of 2090 Pine Ridge Circle for a report of a shooting, said North Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
"Upon arrival, officers located a female victim laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds," Deckard said. "Officers and responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures; however, they were unsuccessful and the victim succumbed to her injuries."
The suspect fled the scene.
The shooting is North Charleston's second homicide of 2020 and the 10th in the tri-county.
This story is developing. Check back for more.