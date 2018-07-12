Residents around West Ashley's Shadowmoss neighborhood woke up on Thursday to a series of unwelcome events: break-ins to their homes and vehicles while they slept.
A total of six burglaries and two vehicle break-ins happened during the early morning hours, according to the Charleston Police Department. Detectives are assessing whether the individual incidents are related.
One Charleston official said he was personally impacted: Councilman Harry Griffin, who grew up and still lives in the neighborhood.
The councilman said his father's home was one of those burglarized and that his brother's car was broken into.
"It just shook me," Griffin said. "The important thing for us as citizens is we can continue to help police."
Residents and police will gather at 6 p.m. at Crosstowne Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, to organize the first Shadowmoss Citizens Watch, the councilman said.
"We're going to work every day, hour and minute to make this city safer," Griffin said.
The first sign of nefarious activity happened just after 5 a.m. when a resident on Muirfield Parkway called to report surveillance video showing three suspects on the property, police said.
One of the suspects entered an unlocked vehicle while two others entered the home's porch, police said.
"At this time, the lighting around the house is turned on," police said. "The suspects then ran from the house going westbound on Muirfield Parkway. Nothing appeared missing from the vehicle or the backyard."
Just before 6:30 a.m., officers were called to another Shadowmoss residence after a homeowner woke up and discovered her back door open, police stated. She found her purse in the backyard and her credit cards scattered on the ground. Other items were missing from the purse.
Around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to a car break-in on Toura Lane, police said. The owner stated that someone stole several items from the car, which showed no signs of forced entry.
At 6:59 a.m., officers were called to a burglary and car break-in at a Martins Path residence, police said. The caller, who was looking after the home while the owners were out of town, discovered someone had gone through his vehicle and a drawer in the home's living room.
The only item missing was jewelry from the vehicle, which showed no signs of forced entry, police stated.
Shortly before 8 a.m., officers were called to a Fieldfare Way residence, police said.
Around 2 a.m., a suspect entered the home an exterior door to the garage, police said. Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking through the home before leaving.
The suspect came back with another man three hours later, police said. Surveillance shows the men entering through the same door and walk into the living room where the homeowner's dog starts barking. The men then fled the home.
Nothing was reported missing, police said.
According to an incident report, officers noticed that the individuals who broke into the home on Fieldfare matched that of suspects in a series of burglaries and vehicle break-ins in the Ravenel area that the Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Deputies are working with Charleston police to investigate any possible connections between the incidents, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. As of Thursday, it had not been determined whether the West Ashley and Ravenel incidents are related.
Police received a report at 9 a.m. of electronics missing from a Glengary Court residence, and at 9:15 a.m. from a Sconesill Lane homeowner who stated someone entered the home through a laundry room window.
The Sconesill homeowner woke up around 5 a.m. after her dog started barking, police said. She noticed a sliding door was open and a laundry room window was completely open.
Nothing was reported missing, police said.
Investigators ask anyone with information or surveillance video on any of the burglaries or car break-ins to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective.