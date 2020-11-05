Police investigating after teen fatally shot in North Charleston

North Charleston police said they are investigating after a 16-year-old was fatally shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex off Otranto Road.

Officers responded at 7:41 p.m. to a pair of apartment complexes: Greentree North, 2630 Otranto Road, and Fairwind-Oakfield apartments, 8750 Fairwind Drive, according to a North Charleston police incident report released Thursday afternoon.

Several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of the apartment complexes, which neighbor each other on Otranto, the report said.

Officers parked in a lot at the Fairwind-Oakfield apartments and walked toward Greentree North, the report said. As they came around a building, they found the victim on the ground lying next to some bushes.

The victim was wearing jeans, red sneakers and a grey, hooded sweatshirt, the report said. Two officers turned the victim onto his back and saw he was wearing a black ski mask pulled down over his face and had "grey ish" cotton gloves on his hands.

Officers didn't see any wounds at first but discovered a gunshot wound to the victim's neck after they lifted the ski mask, the report said.

They gave the victim first aid, chest compressions and putting pressure on the neck wound, until emergency medical services arrived and transported the victim to a hospital.

Officers found spent shell casings around the victim's body and spread down the roadway, not far from where the body was found, the report said.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Jamez Sweat, of the North Charleston area. He was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center.

No suspect has been identified.

Further information was not available Thursday.