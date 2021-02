Police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Charleston.

The shooting occurred in the area of Aiken and Columbus streets, police said. Officers first received a call about the shooting at 2:31 p.m. on Feb. 28.

The victim was taken to a hospital. A police spokesman said he didn't have any information on the man's condition.

No further details were released about the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Charleston police at 843-743-7200.