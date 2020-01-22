Police are investigating the homicide of a 51-year-old man on Johns Island late Tuesday.
Charleston police were called to the parking lot of a Food Lion on Maybank Highway about 11:43 p.m. Tuesday. They had received a call about an assault and shots fired, according to an incident report.
In the parking lot, police found the person who had made the 911 cellphone call standing outside of a blue Chevrolet Cruze. The victim was in the backseat of the car. The rear passenger side window was broken, the report said.
Police detained the 911 caller, a 44-year-old man who has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
The victim has not been publicly identified.
No further details were available.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this report misstated where the homicide occurred.