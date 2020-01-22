web recurring crime scene tape (copy) (copy) (copy)

Police are investigating the homicide of a 51-year-old man on Johns Island late Tuesday.

Charleston police were called to the parking lot of a Food Lion on Maybank Highway about 11:43 p.m. Tuesday. They had received a call about an assault and shots fired, according to an incident report.

In the parking lot, police found the person who had made the 911 cellphone call standing outside of a blue Chevrolet Cruze. The victim was in the backseat of the car. The rear passenger side window was broken, the report said.

Police detained the 911 caller, a 44-year-old man who has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

No further details were available.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report misstated where the homicide occurred.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers breaking news for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.