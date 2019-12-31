A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm Monday night in downtown Charleston. Police are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. at Line and Flood streets, police said. The victim was taken to Medical University Hospital. His injury is non-life threatening, police said.

Charleston police are investigating the shooting as an aggravated assault. They have not determined the cause and have not identified suspects, a spokesman said Tuesday.

They ask that anyone with information call 843-743-7200 for their on-duty detective, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.