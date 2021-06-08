Police investigate suspected hate crime assault in downtown Charleston

Police are investigating an attack on a man in downtown Charleston as a possible hate crime after two other men yelled homophobic slurs.

Charleston police were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. June 5 to the area of Calhoun and King streets for reports of an assault, according to a press release.

A Charleston resident told officers he had stopped to assist another man sitting on the sidewalk who seemed ill when a group of individuals pulled him away.

He said he followed the group to determine whether the ill man was OK. He said two men broke off from the group and yelled homophobic slurs at him.

The man said he did not want to fight, but the two men punched him repeatedly before he was able to flee and call 911, the press release states.

The man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said hate-motivated crimes would not be tolerated in the city.

"During Pride Month, Charleston Police Department wants the LGBTQ+ community to know that the department supports them and that prejudice-precipitated violence will not be accepted," he said.

South Carolina is one of only two states in the country that does not increase penalties for crimes motivated by hate. The other state is Wyoming.

A hate crimes bill introduced in the spring that would increase the penalties for violent crimes committed against individuals based on their sexual orientation, gender, race or religion, among other factors, died in the Senate.

Reynolds said the city did have a "hate intimidation ordinance" that could be used to prosecute such crimes.

Violation of the ordinance carries a maximum penalty of $500 in fines and up to 30 days in jail.

Anyone with information about the June 5 assault is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 and ask to speak to the on-duty central detective.