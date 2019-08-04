North Charleston police on Sunday said the two people who were shot, one of them fatally, in a movie theater parking lot earlier this past weekend were taking part in a drug deal gone awry when shots rang out.

The individual who was shot has not been publicly identified, and the condition of the second person who was injured in the shooting was not immediately available Sunday.

In all, four people were taking part in the deal, said North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard in the Northwoods Stadium Cinema parking lot near Northwoods Boulevard. At some point during the transaction, the two were shot. The person who would ultimately die of his or her wounds was left at the scene, and the second person to be shot rode with the others in a white vehicle to a nearby gas station. All four individuals were from the Walterboro area, Deckard said.

Police have not announced any arrests in the investigation.

The shooting marked the 17th homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction this year and the 39th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.

Note: This story has been updated to correct the location of the shooting. It happened in the Northwoods Stadium Cinema parking lot near Northwoods Boulevard.