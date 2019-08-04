Northwoods Mall homicide (copy)
North Charleston police officers investigate a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Northwoods Mall on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Gregory Yee/Staff

 By Gregory Yee gyee@postandcourier.com

North Charleston police on Sunday said the two people who were shot, one of them fatally, in the Northwoods Mall parking lot earlier this past weekend were taking part in a drug deal gone awry when shots rang out.

The individual who was shot has not been publicly identified, and the condition of the second person who was injured in the shooting was not immediately available Sunday.

In all, four people were taking part in the deal, said North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard in the mall parking lot, located at 2330 Ashley Phosphate Road. At some point during the transaction, the two were shot. The person who would ultimately die of his or her wounds was left at the scene, and the second person to be shot rode with the others in a white vehicle to a nearby gas station. All four individuals were from the Walterboro area, Deckard said.

Police have not announced any arrests in the investigation. 

The shooting marked the 17th homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction this year and the 39th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

