Police connect vandalism at Nancy Mace's home to incident at Bishop England High School

Charleston police believe an act of vandalism at U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace's Daniel Island home last month may be connected to a similar graffiti incident that happened at nearby Bishop England High School earlier this year.

Investigators found similarities between the graffiti at Mace's home and what was found at the high school, police said on June 11. They believe the same person is responsible for both incidents.

Mace, a Charleston Republican, tweeted a statement following the police announcement thanking local, state and federal law enforcement for their efforts on the case.

"I want to thank all of you who have reached out with messages of support," she said. "My kids and I appreciate the overwhelming acts of kindness during a difficult time. Regardless of our political beliefs, we should all be able to feel safe in our own homes."

Among the messages left at Mace's home on May 31 were profanity, "Pass the Pro Act," "no gods," "no masters," and the capital letter "A" within a circle — a symbol most commonly associated with anarchism.

Charleston police also identified the symbols as anarchist in origin, according to an incident report.

Police also discovered similar graffiti at three Daniel Island parks that day.

As the investigation progressed, authorities connected the Memorial Day incident at Mace's home to an earlier act of vandalism.

An anarchist symbol was spray-painted at Bishop England High School on Feb. 23, as well as messages such as “Marx is cool so is Kropotkin,” “Read leftist theory,” “This is a bad school" and "ACAB," an acronym for a derogatory phrase aimed at law enforcement.

The suspect also painted a "hammer and sickle" insignia, which is, "meant to represent proletarian solidarity," police said.

Review of surveillance video at the school revealed a person wearing a black sweatshirt and dark pants moving around the campus and spray-painting various spots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, or Charleston Police Sgt. Stephen Voges at vogess@charleston-sc.gov.