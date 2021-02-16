Police, community leaders meet with Northwoods Mall shop employees after shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — Days after a shooting at Northwoods Mall injured three bystanders, North Charleston's police chief and two community leaders walked around the mall to reassure shop employees and patrons they would ensure safety.

"We are not going to let one individual or any individual stop us from going to this mall," said Chief Reggie Burgess, who explained he and his family often shop there.

Burgess said police and mall security plan to increase the number of surveillance cameras and patrols.

In the early afternoon of Feb. 14, three people were shot near the center of the mall. Police said they happened to be in the area of another person the suspect was shooting at. That person was not hit, and detectives are trying to identify the target and the shooter.

One of three victims, all of whom were strangers to the suspect, was seriously injured, but Burgess said that person's condition has improved.

On Feb. 16, Burgess and two community leaders, Lydia Cotton and Charles Tyler, talked to several store employees and mall patrons. Burgess said he wanted them to know police and the rest of the community support them.

"You work every day; you sacrifice every day. You deserve to go to whatever place you want to go," Burgess said, adding no one should be afraid to visit or work at the mall.

Cotton said she went to the mall with Burgess to represent the Hispanic community, since one of the victims was Hispanic. She was heartened when she spoke to one woman who returned with her family on Feb. 16 to shop at the mall, just two days after she ran away from the shots fired on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day.

"That's the example we need to follow," Cotton said. "We have to be resilient."

Tyler, with the National Action Network, said it's important that the community do its part to help police identify the people responsible. He said he worried that if this suspect gets away with the shooting, other individuals won't be deterred from doing the same thing.

"It makes you mad," Burgess said. He's been going to the Northwoods Mall for decades and said people have a right to shop safely.

Burgess said he hopes police will soon have definitive information to release on the investigation.