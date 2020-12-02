Police charge two people after body found in North Charleston

North Charleston police charged two people following the discovery of a woman's remains late Tuesday night.

Officers found the body about 10 p.m. across the street from the home of one of the suspects, in the area of Spruill and Arbutus avenues.

The victim has been identified as Jennifer Grant, 36, of North Charleston. According to social media posts, friends and family had been searching for her for the past two weeks.

The cause of death was sharp-force injury. The death has been deemed a homicide, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

Two people were arrested Wednesday after one of the accused, 45-year-old Antolene Teresa Smith, came forward about her role in Grant's death, according to an affidavit.

Smith contacted Summerville police Tuesday, saying she had information on a recent homicide in North Charleston. In an interview with detectives, she said Curtis Alan Smith, 65, had confessed to her that he had killed Grant.

She said he told her that while in his living room with Grant, there was an altercation and he stabbed her with a knife, killing her. He then buried Grant in his backyard, the affidavit said.

Antolene Smith told police she helped him move Grant's body after his confession. They tried to place her in his truck but couldn't lift her, according to the affidavit.

They then put her body inside a recycling bin and rolled her to a field across the street, leaving her there, where her remains were found by police.

Both suspects were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Wednesday. Police believe Antolene and Curtis Smith were husband and wife at some point in time, though they are unsure if that is currently the case, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

Curtis has been charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime. Antolene Smith was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.