Police charge 2 people after body found in North Charleston

North Charleston police have charged two people after a woman's body was found late Tuesday night.
According to police, detectives received information about a body in the area of Spruill and Arbutus avenues.
By 11 p.m., they had found the body of Jennifer Grant, 36, of North Charleston. Grant's body was found partially covered by branches and other items, police said.
Her cause of death was sharp force injury, and the death has been deemed a homicide, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.
North Charleston detectives have identified two suspects they believe were involved in the victim's death. They were arrested Wednesday.
Curtis Alan Smith, 65, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime. Antolene Teresa Smith, 45, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
No details were immediately available on how Smith and Smith were identified as suspects, and no further information was given on the incident that led to the victim's death.