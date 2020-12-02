You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police charge 2 people after body found in North Charleston

  • Updated
pc-061317-ne-police (copy) (copy) web recurring (copy) (copy) (copy)

North Charleston police have charged two people after a woman's body was found late Tuesday night.

According to police, detectives received information about a body in the area of Spruill and Arbutus avenues.

By 11 p.m., they had found the body of Jennifer Grant, 36, of North Charleston. Grant's body was found partially covered by branches and other items, police said.

Her cause of death was sharp force injury, and the death has been deemed a homicide, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

Curtis Alan Smith

Curtis Alan Smith. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

North Charleston detectives have identified two suspects they believe were involved in the victim's death. They were arrested Wednesday.

Curtis Alan Smith, 65, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime. Antolene Teresa Smith, 45, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Antolene Teresa Smith

Antolene Teresa Smith. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

No details were immediately available on how Smith and Smith were identified as suspects, and no further information was given on the incident that led to the victim's death.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News