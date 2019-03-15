Charleston police arrested a man Friday on suspicion of assaulting a woman on the West Ashley Greenway earlier this week.
Tranel Maurice Wright, a 34-year-old resident of Juniper Street in West Ashley, faces one count of third-degree assault and battery, police stated.
The victim was running along the Greenway shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area between Canterbury Road and Markfield Drive, police stated. She was tackled to the ground and beaten after she "waved and smiled" at the man now identified as Wright.
The incident prompted the Charleston Police Department to step up patrols on the Greenway.
Police stated the victim suffered lacerations on her neck, chest and her right ear.