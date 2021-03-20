Police arrest suspect in Northwoods Mall shooting that injured three

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police have charged a suspect in the February shooting that injured three people at Northwoods Mall.

Adrian Llavoyd Grant, 21, faces three counts of attempted murder and one firearm possession charge in connection with the shooting.

North Charleston police believe Grant opened fire near the center of the shopping center on Valentine's Day, injuring two women and a man who had to go to a hospital for treatment. While surveillance footage captured images of a suspect, the shooter fled before police arrived.

Officers asked the public for help identifying the shooter, while police and mall security ramped up patrols in the area.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard called the identification "a direct result of the community taking a stand against violence," saying officers have followed up on several tips from the public.

Ultimately, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office chased Grant down and arrested him late March 19 on charges of drug possession and failing to stop for a blue light. His bond hadn't yet been set by the next morning.

"(Grant's arrest) helps in the healing process of the victims and opens a new objective of law enforcement, community and business, standing together to create a safer environment in North Charleston," Chief Reggie Burgess said.