Charleston police arrested a suspect they said gunned down a man in the city's East Side neighborhood late last week.

Shannon Lamont Johnson, 18, of West Lenevar Drive, was taken into custody Monday evening by U.S. Marshals, said Charles Francis, spokesman for the Charleston Police Department. Johnson was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Johnson was taken into custody Monday night by the U.S. Marshals.

Timothy Haman Jr., 41, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at Medical University Hospital after he was shot the evening of Aug. 8 in front of a residence, 43 Hanover Street. The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. Haman was a sous-chef for the downtown-based Darling Oyster Bar, the restaurant said in a statement.

Authorities have not shared publicly a possible motive for the shooting but said it spurred from a "brief verbal altercation."

The shooting, which police said was captured on video, has spurred a conversation among public officials and the greater Charleston community concerning public safety on the crime-challenged East Side. Police and city officials are convening a public meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Trident Technical College's Palmer Campus, 66 Columbus St. to address crime-prevention efforts in the area.