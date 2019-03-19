Police are searching for a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting death of a 25-year-old North Charleston man who was killed last week in the parking lot of a manufacturing facility.

North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor said authorities are on the lookout for a blue Honda CRV. The vehicle was captured on surveillance camera footage in the parking lot of Cummins Turbo, located at 9051 Palmetto Commerce Parkway. The CRV, whose license plate and model were not known, would have been in the area around 6:55 p.m. March 14.

Damien Stokes, 25, was fatally shot after someone fired at him from inside the vehicle before taking off, authorities said. Multiple witnesses who observed the shooting and called 911 told police that Stokes exited a nearby warehouse, according to police. The vehicle approached as he reached the parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead after officers arrived, Pryor said.

Anyone who may have information about the vehicle in question may call North Charleston Det. Dan Pritchard at 843-740-2656 or email dpritchard@northcharleston.org.

The shooting was the third homicide in North Charleston Police Department jurisdiction in 2019 and the 14th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.