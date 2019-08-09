The sandbar beach below Fort Sumter apparently isn't a party spot, despite what the National Park Service says.

Charleston police marine patrol officers and S.C. Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officials said they have had no trouble with the island between the fort and James Island. Fort rangers have closed off access to the landmark historic site and tourist attraction, partly blaming partying and vandalism.

"We don’t have an issue with that area," said DNR spokesman Robert McCullough.

"We haven't issued a citation for any incidents," added Charles Francis, Charleston police spokesman.

Meanwhile, a longtime boater who has visited the island for years described it as a family destination. Cam Wills of James Island said it's the "polar opposite" of the nearby but more remote Morris Island, which has a long reputation as a sandbar party spot.

Fort Sumter — the target of the bombardment that ignited the Civil War — is one of the most sought-after destinations among history buffs and Charleston tourists. It attracts more than 800,000 people per year, along with companion sites Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's Island and the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in Mount Pleasant.

Most visitors come on a ferry and pay a fee. Federal regulations give the Department of the Interior the right to limit commercial activities to exclusive vendors at national parks and other sites and many of the national parks charge some sort of fees, at least per vehicle.

Just walking in is another matter. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, for example, is free.

The sandbar beach by Sumter, visible in the distance from The Battery in downtown Charleston, was one of the local secrets among the Charleston boating community. They knew the $23 fee charged by Fort Sumter Tours' ferries didn't pay for admission to the fort, just the boat ride. The fort has been free to enter.

But rangers recently began turning away people who try to climb the riprap around the entrance to visit after beaching their boats on the sandbar beach popularly known as Pine Island.

Park Superintendent J. Tracy Stakely told The Post and Courier earlier this week the reasons for closing it off included people consuming alcohol and "partying" rather than coming to the fort, as well as vandalism and security concerns.

That angers Wills.

"I take my children there (to Pine Island). I take my dogs and let them run," Wills said. "Of all the years I've been going to that area and my friends have been going to that area, we haven't seen people littering. We haven't seen people intoxicated or people storming the fort like (the Park Service) is saying."

The Park Service did not reply after emails were sent seeking comment.

Pine Island is something of an outlier among the harbor's features, a wisp of sand with some high ground that was separate from the fort until a sandbar formed to create a path across at low tide. Much of the island is part of a larger, 400-or-so acre tract of marsh held in a private trust.

Stakely said he has had preliminary discussions with DNR about closing off the sandbar to boaters all together.

DNR officials are in negotiations to have that marsh donated, but "whether that privately owned parcel would include part of the sandbar is unclear," said spokesman David Lucas. "Any other discussion on it would be premature at this point as we simply have not yet gotten to that stage in the process with this piece of property."

Wills said Friday he has approached the trust about buying the sandbar, to keep it available to boaters.