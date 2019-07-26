When downtown Charleston resident Carole Buchanan's morning newspapers started vanishing from her doorstep, she thought installing a metal gate would be enough to stop the thefts.

Nope.

"We felt it would be a deterrent, but that didn’t deter the fellow," Buchanan said. "Then we put a lock on the gate, and then he got a stick."

And after the stick came an umbrella to drag the paper from under the gate.

This is known because Buchanan's Smith Street home has a video surveillance camera, and she's posted videos of the anonymous, early morning thief who steals her newspapers, sometime using tools to fish them out.

She has both The Post and Courier and The Wall Street Journal delivered. Both have been taken.

“Usually, he hits over the weekend when the paper is fat with coupons and things," Buchanan said.

She's now received dozens of comments on the social media site Nextdoor. Radcliffborough neighbors who exercise early in the morning are on alert.

“This is a very small crime in the scheme of things," Buchanan said. “I was really surprised that so many people responded."

One neighbor suggested Buchanan, 74, could fight back by "standing there with a garden hose." Another suggested scaring the thief with an air horn — something neighbors might not appreciate at 5:30 a.m.

One suggested booby-trapping the newspapers, perhaps with dog excrement.

The thefts began in the fall of 2018, according to a police report.

A Charleston police officer was assigned to the case in June, and patrols were increased in the area, according to a department spokesman. But the thefts continued.

The department has twice issued be-on-the-lookout reports and sought public assistance identifying the video-recorded suspect.

Police described the thief as "a white male with a beard, in what appeared to be a white hat with a black bill and a white jacket." In the videos, he was wearing a small backpack.



Video: Newspaper theft Watch again "This lady is really ticked off and I do not blame her," said newspaper distributor Mitzi Brown, who manages carriers delivering The Post and Courier and The Wall Street Journal to Buchanan's neighborhood and others. She said, sometimes, people will steal and resell the papers. "They start with newspapers but they can go on to other things, like bicycles," Brown said. Porch pirates have become a persistent problem in many communities, typically stealing packages left on doorsteps. Police departments sometimes organize sting operations with dummy packages, often during the holiday season. In 2018, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested two people who allegedly stole packages in Goose Creek after a resident's doorbell camera captured images of the pair and their vehicle. Such thefts are typically prosecuted as petit larceny, similar to shoplifting, as long as the goods stolen are worth less than $2,000. The maximum penalty for the misdemeanor is 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. A state lawmaker sought to impose a harsh penalty of up to five years in prison under the "Defense Against Porch Pirates Act" that proposed to make such crimes a felony. That legislation was not approved. "I think there's a lot of frustration about street crime and things being stolen from porches," Buchanan said.

