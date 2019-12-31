Playgrounds on Charleston's East Side, James Island and downtown's Harleston Village will see some new equipment in the next few weeks — the last of 2019's park projects.

Though the 2020 upgrade list for the city's playgrounds hasn't been set, work to beautify neighborhood parks is expected to continue with assistance from local nonprofits.

City Parks Director Jason Kronsberg said that in 2016 his staff sought changes to the funding for playground equipment replacement. Instead of making requests for individual projects up to $35,000, Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council increased funding and created a replacement program that ranks playground equipment based on age.

The Parks Department now has up to $200,000 a year for playground maintenance and replacement, Kronsberg said.

In the past four years, city staff has made improvements to a quarter — 13 — of the city's 51 parks. The goal is to get all the playgrounds upgraded in the next 16 years.

In addition to new playground equipment at Lenevar Park in West Ashley, parkgoers are encouraged to download an app that provides information to the city on how often it is used. The app offers a series of games for parkgoers to play with their children, including scavenger hunts with popular children characters like the Teletubbies and "Dino Digs."

By the end of January, equipment for the James Island Recreational Complex should be delivered, and improvements to Phillip Simmons Park and Moultrie Playground should be completed.

The Moultrie Playground project started with a grassroots effort of residents and the Charleston Parks Conservancy in 2016. About $300,000 was raised in 18 months. Those upgrades include a new basketball court, a new rubber safety surface and new playground equipment.

"A really good way for us to create bigger projects is when we partner with one of our nonprofits," Kronsberg said, noting the Charleston Parks Conservancy's involvement in playground upgrades dating back to 2012.

Harry Lesesne, executive director of the Charleston Parks Conservancy, said his group has worked with residents to beautify and upgrade since 2012, with the renovation of Corrine Jones Park in Wagener Terrace.

The Conservancy is also known for the upgrades to the McMahon playground in Hampton Park. Soon, upgrades to Moultrie Playground will be completed.

Jessica Giabadlo, a member of the Charleston Parks Conservancy and one of the organizers behind the project, said it was after Colonial Lake was renovated that the neighborhood rallied around the idea of upgrading Moultrie Playground.

"It felt like a disconnect between the two," Giabadlo said. "(The park) used to have a big chain-link fence blocking the green space from Colonial Lake. ... It was really tucked back. You could easily walk down Ashley Avenue and not realize it was there."

Work is expected to continue in January.

Though the 2020 list of projects has yet to be determined, Kronsberg said work to beautify an area of the future LowLine linear park is expected because of help from local nonprofit Enough Pie with a mural initiative at Vivian Anderson Moultrie Park at the top of King Street.

About 30 artists have expressed interest.