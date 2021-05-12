Plastics melting bill is likely headed to SC Gov. McMaster's desk

COLUMBIA — In the waning days of the regular legislative session, a bill to pave the way for "advanced recyclers" — including companies that melt down plastics — could be on the way to becoming law.

The legislation allows for a variety of recycling methods to come to the state, but discussion has focused in particular on pyrolysis, which melts down plastics in an attempt to reuse them. An early version of the bill sparked concerns among environmental groups, because it had effectively removed a requirement for these companies to hold a bond that would pay for a site cleanup, if one were needed.

That led some to make comparisons with Able Contracting, a company that piled so much construction debris at a Jasper County site that the locals dubbed it "Mount Trashmore." Able had skirted bonding requirements through a loophole in the state's solid waste rules, and as a result, South Carolina was left with a $4.5 million cleanup bill.

But the pyrolysis industry countered that the process was more similar to manufacturing than handling solid waste, and so the financial safety net was not needed. Some bill supporters like Sen. Dwight Loftis, R-Greenville, also argued the industry would need to keep its plastic clean to make sure the process worked, not create a mountain of garbage.

Still, a bond requirement is now in both the House and Senate versions of the bill, with a subtle difference. The Senate only required these companies to hold a bond for the first three years after the bill becomes law. The House would make it a requirement for at least five years. That difference will have to be reconciled in a conference committee between House and Senate members before the bill is sent to the desk of Gov. Henry McMaster.

A spokesman for the American Chemistry Council, a plastics industry group, declined to comment on the legislation because it had not been finalized.

Environmentalists and lawmakers who were early critics of the bill, meanwhile, were hoping that the more stringent version comes out of conference committee.

"I was excited actually that the House added more years onto the period of time where they're going to have to have a bond," said state Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston. "I feel like the bond was low to begin with (in the Senate)."

But the ultimate requirements depend largely on who is appointed to the committee to hash out the differences, which has not been finalized.

Another amendment in the House would have required studying these facilities' environmental impacts on the communities where they are located. The plastics industry claims that the melting done with pyrolysis, which does not involve burning, is a closed loop with few emissions.

Ultimately, that particular amendment failed. That's one of the reasons Rep. Spencer Wetmore, D-Folly Beach, voted against the bill.

"It's not that I'm opposed to the concept, it's just we need the information," Wetmore said. "What is the cumulative impact of all these different economic development projects we’ve been doing?"

As of Wednesday afternoon, the bill had received its final vote of approval in the House. After differences with the Senate version are settled, it will be sent to McMaster.

Brian Symmes, spokesman for McMaster, said "the governor will take a close look at (the bill) once it reaches his desk in its final form." McMaster has generally been supportive of new industries coming to the state.