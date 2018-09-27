It may not be long before plastic is banned in all of the Charleston area's beachfront communities.
The town of Sullivan's Island took an initial step Tuesday toward joining Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant and Folly Beach when council members voted unanimously to ban certain plastic and Styrofoam products.
If successful, the Sullivan's Island ordinance would ban businesses from giving out or selling single-use plastic bags and plastic straws, as well as Styrofoam products including coolers, food containers and cups. The ordinance would not ban the possession of plastics.
Town Council is expected to take its next vote on the issue on Oct. 16.
Mayor Patrick O'Neil said plastic not only is visible on the beach but also piles up in marshes and waterways. He hoped that by linking arms with other beachfront communities, their collective bans could reduce plastic litter.
"I guess you could say we're jumping on the 'banwagon'," he said.
In 2015, Isle of Palms took a revolutionary step by becoming the state's first beachfront community to ban single-use plastic bags (it did not ban Styrofoam products).
Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll, a town councilman at the time, said the change was met with little criticism or backlash. As that ban took effect, the neighboring town of Sullivan's Island tried to educate its businesses on the harmful nature of plastics.
On Thursday, Carroll said he was proud of the Sullivan's Island leaders for pursuing a mandatory ban.
"It just shows solidarity with leaders of our coastal community who want to take care of our beaches and protect the environment," Carroll said.
Folly Beach followed in the path of Isle of Palms in 2016 with a ban on single-use plastic bags. In January, coastal communities Hilton Head Island and Surfside Beach, a town just south of Myrtle Beach, implemented bans. And in February, Mount Pleasant — the state's fourth-largest municipality — banned plastic bags.
Meanwhile, a Charleston advisory group met Thursday morning to debate the issue. It's unclear when such a measure might go before City Council.
While the 2015 and 2016 moves incited little resistance, Mount Pleasant's ban did. In April, the state Legislature attempted to keep the town from enforcing the plastic ban, but the bill that would have stopped towns from enacting plastic bag bans stalled before the end of the session. The legislation could resurface next year.
On Thursday, Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Jim Owens said any local government considering a ban should act quickly to avoid a similar fight with the state.
"The General Assembly will reconvene in January," he said with caution.
O'Neil agreed: "We want to get it done before we're told we can't do it."
These bans are effective, and there is data to prove it, said Caroline Bradner of the nonprofit Coastal Conservation League. She cited figures from the Surfrider Foundation, an organization that leads volunteer trash pickups at beaches.
Before Folly Beach's plastic ban in 2016, Surfrider volunteers found an average of 33 plastic bags per pickup. Today, that average has fallen by almost 80 percent to seven bags per sweep.
"This is a great way to show these ordinances work," Bradner said. "It's just a matter of us changing the way we look at convenience."
These types of policy changes present real logistical challenges, and the town encourages residents and businesses to provide feedback before or during the October meeting, O'Neil said.
"We don't want this to be onerous to individuals or to businesses," O'Neil said. Sullivan's Island could take a final vote on the ban in November.