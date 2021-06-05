Plaque being dedicated to former Mendel Rivers federal building that's now Dewberry Hotel

A plaque commemorating the former L. Mendel Rivers federal building that is now The Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street in Charleston will be unveiled in a ceremony June 6.

Built from 1964-65, the federal office building housed more than 30 agencies of the U.S. government before becoming the modern-day hotel facing Marion Square.

According to a city of Charleston media release, plans to locate a federal building here "began as early as 1939 but World War II delayed the effort into the 1950s."

It would become the first major federal building project completed in postwar South Carolina and was designed by Charlestonian John Califf of Lyles, Bissett, Carlisle & Woolf.

"The seven-story Modernist building drew both praise and criticism upon its completion," the city said.

Congress renamed the building in 1972 on Rivers' behalf.

Rivers, a Berkeley County native and 29-year Democratic U.S. congressman, became a powerful member of the House and helped secure valuable military projects for the Charleston region. He died in 1970.

Federal agencies and legislators took up residence in the building until 1999 when it was threatened with demolition. It remained vacant until being renovated and reopened as a hotel in 2016.

The ceremony will include various dignitaries from the community, city administration and the hotel operation.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at The Dewberry Hotel, 334 Meeting St.