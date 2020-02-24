Plans for West Ashley middle schools announced, but parents say they're still in the dark

The Charleston County School District has released some highly anticipated details about the future of West Ashley's middle schools, but some parents say they still feel like they're in the dark.

The district posted two letters last week meant to outline some of its plans for the new, soon-to-be-opened C.E. Williams Middle School. The plans have changed significantly over the past few months, leading to confusion and frustration from some West Ashley parents.

"None of our questions got answered," said Ragan DuBose-Morris, who serves on the district's West Ashley middle school parent/district task force. "If you truly wanted the community’s input and you wanted to unveil this well, this is not the way you would have done it."

The school board voted in January to put all West Ashley sixth-through-eighth-grade students on one campus next school year. These students will attend the new C.E. Williams Middle School off Glenn McConnell Parkway while the district works toward coming up with a more long-term solution for the area.

This decision came after the board approved a separate plan in November to put all sixth-graders at West Ashley Middle School and all seventh- and eighth-graders at the new C.E. Williams campus.

This has been a point of contention for some parents who have criticized the district's so-called lack of transparency and clear, detailed plans for West Ashley students.

District officials say the new middle school will allow for equitable course offerings for all West Ashley students and will provide the opportunity for middle-school students to take advantage of the resources at the nearby West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies and West Ashley High School.

According to Thursday's letter, some eighth-graders will likely start their day with morning classes at West Ashley High School. Buses will transport students between the schools, which exist on the same campus.

Some parents have worried about what the district will do to ensure the new school isn't overcrowded.

To accommodate the 1,200 or so West Ashley sixth- through eighth-graders, the school will need to add five mobile classrooms, also known as portables. The new middle school was originally built to house 900 students. According to the letter, the school's bathrooms, cafeterias and hallways were all designed to accommodate approximately 1,200 students.

Traffic has also been a major concern.

The school's start times will be staggered to potentially alleviate some of the nearby congestion in the area, but a detailed schedule hasn’t been released yet.

Sixth- and seventh-grade classes will be held in the new building, as well as most eighth-grade classes, the letter said. All students will have access to electives including band, orchestra, chorus, drama, art and Spanish.

DuBose-Morris said most of the information released Thursday came as a surprise to her and other members of the task force, who've been working since November to iron out the details of the merge.

The task force provided a majority of questions that were addressed in Thursday's letters, according to district spokesman Andy Pruitt, and the district wanted to share the information with all parents, teachers and staff simultaneously.

"I think the letter, in my opinion, is very short-sighted," said Skylar Stewart-Clark, a West Ashley parent who also serves on the task force. "I think that a continuing theme is that parents don't feel like they're well informed."

Parents still have lingering concerns about the district's long-term planning for West Ashley, DuBose-Morris said, like if the district will fund two items on the approved 2014 bond referendum that called for an advanced design plan for a new West Ashley Middle School replacement building and a plan for a sixth-through-eighth-grade expansion of Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary.

Other parents have expressed concerns about student/teacher ratios, school leadership and merging two separate school cultures into one community at the new middle school.

Community meeting schedule The Charleston County School District will host four community meetings this week to get feedback and answer questions about the plans for C.E. Williams Middle School. All meetings start at 5:30 p.m. The meetings are scheduled for: Tuesday at West Ashley Middle School

Tuesday at C.E. Williams Middle School

Wednesday at Springfield Elementary

Thursday at Stono Park Elementary

To complicate things further, time for parents to make decisions about where to send their children next year is quickly running out.

The district's window for school choice application closes on Friday, leaving parents with only a few days to decide if they're going to send their children to the new middle school or apply somewhere else.

The district will host a series of community meetings this week to discuss the plans for the new middle schools. The first two meetings will each take place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night. One meeting will be held at the old C.E. Williams Middle School campus and the other will be held at the West Ashley Middle campus.

Some parents worry that two separate meetings scheduled to begin at the same time is a disservice for West Ashley families.

"I think my biggest concern at this point is it doesn't come across as one West Ashley, or united West Ashley, because they've divided and conquered this meeting at the same time," DuBose-Morris said.

Stewart-Clark agreed and worried about how parents working two jobs would be able to make it to 5:30 p.m. meetings with only a few days to plan for it.

"How are you building a community when you're having two separate district meetings at the same time?" she asked.

Pruitt said the meetings were scheduled at the same time to make it more convenient for both school communities. He added that this week's meetings won't be the last informational sessions about the merge.

"District staff members are working diligently to provide answers to all of our stakeholders in the District 10 community as they become available," he said.

Last month, two members of the Charleston County legislative delegation asked the S.C. Department of Revenue and Attorney General Alan Wilson to investigate the controversial decision to merge the two West Ashley middle schools.

For more information about the West Ashley plans and the upcoming meeting, visit https://www.ccsdschools.com/Page/4082.