Plans for a controversial school bus lot at James Island Charter High School have stalled again, possibly for good.

The city of Charleston's Board of Zoning Appeals this week unanimously rejected the Charleston County School District’s proposal to build a centralized bus lot on the high school campus off Fort Johnson Road.

The decision marks a major victory for some nearby residents who’ve been fighting its construction for months.

The district is faced with an inconvenient choice: appeal the board’s decision or begin to search for a new location to put the lot.

No one at the district was available Wednesday to discuss future plans for where to put the lot, said spokesman Andy Pruitt.

District officials have argued that a centralized bus storing site on the island is essential and long overdue. But finding a viable place to park the 20 or so buses that serve the island hasn’t been easy.

The school board has approved multiple places to put the lot over the past two years, but the district has repeatedly faced community pushback and zoning hurdles.

Since the island doesn’t have a centralized lot, the district houses buses at five different sites across James Island, Johns Island and North Charleston. Thirteen buses already are parked overnight at James Island Charter High School.

No centralized bus lot means the island has to rely solely on buses from third-party vendors, Pruitt said.

The bus lot would cost an estimated $5 million to complete. If it were built, it would save the district an estimated $800,000 dollars in transportation costs a year, Pruitt said. Principal Tim Thorn has also estimated that a centralized lot would save the school itself an additional $200,000.

Some nearby residents have raised concerns about the bus lot by citing pollution, lower property values, and traffic and flooding issues.

Last month, the James Island Town Council narrowly passed a resolution opposing construction of a centralized lot on the island, citing a desire to avoid "putting the pressure of a centralized bus lot on any one residential neighborhood."

Jacob Lindsey, Charleston’s planning director, said the board members weighed local concerns before making their decision.

“Many of the nearby residents objected to the bus parking lot and spoke in opposition to the expansion of bus parking. And that made an impression on the board,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said the board did not feel “enough technical explanation was given to warrant the granting of the special exception” needed to build the lot.

“The question is, at what point would the bus parking really be a problem for the nearby neighbors in terms of the noise level and pollution level?" he said. "And furthermore, did the county's proposal rise to that level? Well, the board didn't really feel that they had a thorough answer to those questions, and I think that's part of why they ultimately decided against it.”

Charleston City Councilwoman Carol Jackson spoke in favor of the district’s plan Tuesday night.

“From the point of the school board, I do feel like they've done their homework,” Jackson said. “I personally didn't hear from any of my city District 12 constituents in opposition.”

If built, the bus lot would have been located behind the football stadium on an existing practice field. The original plan would allow the bus lot to accommodate up to 36 buses.

After collecting community feedback, the district scaled back and agreed to build the lot with a maximum capacity of 30 buses.

It also tried to appease concerned community members by increasing measures to improve the buffer space between the lot and the houses it backs up to in the Harbor Woods subdivision.

Lindsey said he understood why finding an appropriate space for the bus lot has proved difficult.

"I think, obviously, it's important that the district maintain a working fleet of buses that can help get children to and from school," Lindsey said. "But the storage of those buses isn't always welcomed by nearby residents because it does come along with industrial-like side effects like nose and air quality impacts."

The bus lot proposal also included plans to build a new career and technology center and a new gymnasium at the high school, two projects that would total around $22 million to complete.

Permits for the gym and the new career center were both approved Tuesday night.

The district has five days to file an appeal to the board's decision.