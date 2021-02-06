Plans for gas station near West Ashley park spark environmental, development concerns

As residents of outer West Ashley wait for a new park and fire station to replace an abandoned strip mall, the area may also see some new businesses next door: a gas station and fast-food drive thru.

Neighbors and leaders who have sought to transform Charleston's largest suburban area, however, say the commercial development flies in the face of attempts to revitalize West Ashley, could worsen traffic and poses a contamination risk to nearby Church Creek.

"Some of the words I want to say, my mother would be upset with me," said Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid, who has led planning efforts to improve West Ashley. "I think this is going in the wrong direction."

Developer Gramling Brothers secured some initial permissions to build the businesses earlier this week at the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals. The firm will have to return to the panel in April to secure additional approvals for the final design.

Mikell Harper, a Gramling Brothers broker who is representing the landowner, said during the Feb. 2 meeting that the park land sale was dependent on the BZA approving the adjacent businesses.

One owner, Church Creek Plaza LLC, holds all the property for the park and the new service station and restaurant, which would be subdivided into two pieces as redevelopment proceeds. The former plaza is at Highway 61 and Old Parsonage Road, a section of Charleston County that's surrounded by land incorporated into the city of Charleston. The piece that would be commercially developed fronts Highway 61, and Harper said Gramling Brothers is the development partner for that piece of land.

"Consider the entire 5.7-acre tract that sits here. That is not being used for anything or certainly has a higher and better use,” Harper said during the BZA meeting, adding, “At the end of the day, the economics have got to work, too, in order to make all this happen."

St. Andrews Public Service District is buying the park land, in part, because it plans to put a new fire station there to replace an older station nearby. PSD Chairman John DeStefano said the seller never said the deal is contingent on the piece of land next door. "That point has never been made," he said.

On the contrary, he said, the park is necessary for the development because without it the developers wouldn't be able to manage their stormwater runoff.

Reached by phone on Feb. 4, Harper said the seller has not explicitly refused to sell the parkland if the zoning exceptions for the businesses next door weren't granted. But he insisted "the special exceptions are an important part of making the overall numbers work," and argued the plan for the whole tract — park included — will help with flooding and traffic.

The saga of the Church Creek Plaza site goes back years. The plot became a nuisance after the Piggly Wiggly that anchored a strip mall left. The buildings were demolished in 2015, and since then the paved site has been littered with weeds and trash.

Last summer, there was hope on the horizon for renewal as Charleston County approved $2.8 million from its Greenbelt Program, along with $250,000 from the city of Charleston, to buy 4.2 acres of the 5.7-acre parcel for the park and fire station.

From the beginning, the plan acknowledged that the additional 1.5 acres of the site would be commercially developed, said Cathy Ruff, director of the county's Greenbelt program.

But Shahid and others said the specific businesses there matter, and that a gas station, in particular, isn't appropriate.

For Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League, the placement is wrong because of the proximity to Church Creek, a narrow channel that chronically floods during severe rains. That was part of the appeal of the park, he said — to provide a place for recreation in dry times, and a place to hold water during a flood.

"Gas stations are notorious for polluting our waterways with petroleum running off the property into our marshes and creeks," Crowley told the county BZA. "This park should not be intended to be a stormwater pond for a polluting gas station and fast food restaurant."

DeStefano, for his part, said the stormwater system planned in the park would be more than able to handle the runoff. Just ripping up the concrete on site and replacing it with grass, in most places, will be a major improvement, he said.

The county also received 51 letters opposing the development. Some writers said they didn't want to see any commercial development near the new park, and some objected specifically to the gas station and its potential for increased traffic and contamination. County staff likewise advised against granting the special exceptions, saying they didn't fit with the county's comprehensive plan or special zoning meant to preserve the scenic nature of the area around the Ashley River.

One person did tell the BZA they supported the development plan. Scott McElhaney, who owns the site of an Advance Auto Parts next door, said "things can only get better" than the blighted concrete expanse there now.

And BZA member Joe Boykin pointed out during the meeting that there's another gas station and fast-food restaurant close by already.

“It almost makes me grin that that would be an issue," he said.

But Shahid argued that's the point of revitalization planning — to push sprawling, car-choked areas into a more liveable future.

Likewise, city of Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said the project is counter to Plan West Ashley, the revitalization proposal Shahid helped put together.

"In the interests of county and city residents alike, we would encourage the developer to pause these plans, and to begin working with area citizens and officials to find a more suitable project for this location," O'Toole said in an email.

The next time the plans will come to a public meeting will be on April 12 at 5 p.m., when the county BZA hears requests for the zoning variances that were deferred in February.