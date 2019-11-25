Residents along Bees Ferry Road are fighting plans for a new digital billboard not far from the Charleston County landfill, but they face one big hurdle: County zoning already allows one.

Adams Outdoor Advertising is seeking a zoning change that would allow for a smaller sign closer to the road and landfill than otherwise would be permitted.

County Councilman Vic Rawl, who represents the area, has talked with residents about their dilemma over the current zoning change and the planned sign.

"The point is you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t,” he said.

County Council gave the rezoning request initial approval, and another vote could come next month. Rawl said he is urging residents to talk with Adams Outdoor Advertising officials to see what sort of compromises they can reach.

For instance, Rawl said Adams and the property owner could agree that this would be the only such sign allowed on that property. The rezoning request would subdivide off a 0.3-acre sliver from a 37.8-acre parcel owned by Henry Kuznik.

As of Monday, at least 1,108 people had signed a change.org petition against the sign that said, "This is not the appropriate place for a digital billboard. This is a residential area and is already being overdeveloped! ... The last thing we need is an atrocious digital billboard."

The rezoning would allow for one digital, LED-lit billboard with a maximum height of 35 feet and a maximum area of 300 square feet (25 feet by 12 feet). It would involve removing 10 trees but would be set back 5 feet from the right of way to protect additional trees. It would stand only about 88 feet from the sign to the county landfill.

Without the zoning change, the sign could be no closer than 25 feet to the road, but it could be 40 feet high and up to 672 square feet. It also would have to be at least 500 feet from the landfill sign.

Several residents appeared before County Council last week asking for their help. Duncan Bradford, a local real estate agent who lives in the Church Creek neighborhood, was among them.

"I think the biggest concern is trying not to set a precedent, trying not to have multiple signs down that road," he said, noting there are none there now.

Last year, Adams Outdoor Advertising held a public meeting to discuss its Bees Ferry Landfill project with members of the surrounding neighborhoods.

After last week's council meeting, Adams' representatives did meet with one neighborhood group, and the company's statement said, "Adams felt that the meeting was open and productive, and that Adams was able to address a number of the concerns raised by members of the group."

"The truth is — as the County Council has already noted — Adams has already made a number of voluntary concessions with respect to the Bees Ferry Landfill project, such as requesting to permit a sign that is much smaller than is currently allowed under the existing ordinance," the statement said.

Bradford said he hopes the dialogue can address more issues, such as how late into the evening the LED billboard would remain lit.

"There’s a whole lot in the works," he said of the sign talks. "It’s changing minute by minute as different emails are put out.”