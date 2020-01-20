Plans for a 149-unit senior living facility on a busy thoroughfare in North Charleston are moving forward after halting for more than a decade.

Residents who have long been aware of the planned facility on Dorchester Road are in close communication with developers about how the project would increase traffic on the congested road.

“That’s a major concern," said Ken McCunsey, president of the Whitehall Property Owner Association. “Right now, traffic gets jammed up coming out of White Hall."

The city's Planning Commission recommended approval last month of a request to amend the planned development district known as the Dorchester Senior Independent and Assisted Living Project, originally approved in 2009.

It will go before City Council on Thursday for final approval.

If it passes, the project could begin construction this year, said Jenilee Covucci, an engineer with Reveer Group LLC.

The amendments include increasing the number of units from 144 to 149, lowering the age restriction from 62 to 55, adding a memory care unit to the project and increasing parking on the property.

Additionally, the PDD site at 8601 Dorchester Road also contains two small commercial areas with the goal of recruiting a restaurant.

The new development would go up in a quickly growing section of the county and on a corridor that has grown increasingly busy over the years.

Slightly fewer than 40,000 cars traveled Dorchester between Trolley Road and the Charleston County line daily in 2018, according to S.C. Department of Transportation traffic counts.

More cars are on the way.

A new shopping center, which would be located a mile from the senior facility, is expected to generate almost 750 new external trips during morning and afternoon peak hours, according to a traffic study conducted by Ridgeway Traffic Consulting for the development.

The proposed senior facility is projected to produce 375 cars during morning and afternoon peak hours, according to a traffic study completed by Columbia-based Short Counts LLC.

The document states that all of the study's recommended traffic improvements will be made, including providing right-in, right-out access to both the Dorchester Road and Netherby Lane access points to the commercial property.

"It's going to have one of the lowest traffic generators you can get," Covucci said.

Relief for the frequently gridlocked road seems to be on the horizon, as both Charleston and Dorchester counties have plans aimed at alleviating traffic burdens along the corridor.

In Charleston County, a request for proposal will go out later this year to move forward plans to widen the road from the six lanes between Michaux Parkway to the county line, said spokesman Shawn Smetana.

Dorchester County has a project identified in its Capital Improvements Plan to widen the thoroughfare from four to six lanes between the Dorchester County line and Trolley Road, but that effort remains unfunded, spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said.

Councilman Kenny Skipper said the infrastructure isn't keeping up.

"We’re probably behind where it needs to be," he said.

The independent and assisted-living facility would join a cluster of other amenities dedicated to the well-being of the city's elderly residents.

The Harmony at Wescott Plantation welcomes seniors at a location less than 3 miles from the Dorchester Road site, and the city also opened two new senior centers in 2018 on Dorchester Road and in the Northwood community.