Cloud cover and a potentially faulty instrument contributed to a crash that claimed the lives of three people, including an attorney for former "Southern Charm" star Thomas Ravenel, off Long Island, New York this month, a preliminary report says.
Richard. P. Terbrusch, 53, of Ridgefield, Conn.; Jennifer Landrum, 45, of Augusta, Ga., and Munidat "Raj" Persaud, 41, of Waterbury, Conn., died after the Piper PA-34-200T airplane they were in crashed into the ocean off Westhampton Beach around 11 a.m. Oct. 13.
The findings were in the report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Terbrusch had represented Ravenel, 56, in the past, who now stands accused of sexually assaulting his former nanny three years ago.
The group had taken off from Danbury Municipal Airport in Connecticut and were bound for Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island, the report stated. Their Piper "was substantially damaged when it experienced an in-flight breakup and impacted the Atlantic Ocean."
Persaud was the airplane's registered owner and was acting as a flight instructor on the day of the crash, according to the NTSB report and records obtained through the Federal Aviation Administration.
The NTSB report did not identify the victims by name, but identified the rest of the people on board as a private pilot receiving instruction and a passenger.
It was not clear from the report whether Terbrusch or Landrum was receiving flight instruction.
The report does paint a picture of the what was happening in the cabin before the crash.
After taking off, the pilot climbed multiple times in a search for clear skies because a critical instrument, the attitude indicator, was "unreliable."
An attitude indicator is considered to be the primary instrument used to fly in conditions that are too cloudy to see in.
Eventually, an air traffic controller declared an emergency on the aircraft's behalf and started giving them suggestions on where to fly.
The pilot climbed to 19,000 feet, came above the cloud tops, reported clear flying conditions and said that he would not be able to descend below the clouds. At some point, the airplane entered into a figure-eight turn and started descending rapidly before radio and radar contact were lost.
Witnesses reported seeing the airplane in a "nosedive" and that it sounded like a stunt plane "doing spins." One witness report hearing a "pop" and seeing two large pieces of the airplane falling from the sky.