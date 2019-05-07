Plans to build two commercial buildings on the grounds of a home in Summerville's historic district have angered some residents and motivated them to start a campaign against the project.
Developer Tom Wallington has received preliminary approval for renovations of the house located on 211 W. Richardson Ave. in downtown Summerville.
In addition to demolishing "four outbuildings in the rear and side yard and a small addition to the house," his concept is to build two office buildings on the land that will take up an estimated 10,000 square feet, according to the developer's plans.
While Wallington told The Post and Courier the proposed buildings "will match and fit in" with the style of the homes in the historic district, some residents remain skeptical.
Franklin Smith started a Go Fund Me page and made a YouTube video to raise public awareness against the project. Smith estimates the home dates to the 1870s. His grandparents lived at the property for more than 50 years.
"I think the developer is being aggressive with the two buildings," Smith said. "I don't think it's a minimal change to its site and environment."
So far, the Go Fund Me has raised $725 of a goal for $4,700 for potential legal fees. If he doesn't reach the goal or doesn't end up pursuing a lawsuit, Smith said the money will be returned to donors.
One element of the project that has angered Smith and his supporters is the increased parking the town of Summerville would allow for the development.
The project requires 41 spots with 25 on the property and 17 street parking spots reserved for the office buildings, according to development documents. With the proximity to the Summerville YMCA, Smith is worried about children's safety as traffic increases on that road.
"I'm not opposed to it being commercial, but I'm against the aggressive choice in development and additional parking needed to service it," Smith said.
Peter Gorman, another Summerville resident, said the project will ruin the character of the historic district.
"It's just too large of a project to be right in the heart of historic downtown," Gorman said. "It will damage the small town feel and character."
Yard signs that say "Stop Aggressive Developer" and urge residents to attend a Summerville's Board of Architectural Review meeting to protest the project, have been put around the town.
But the development wasn't on the board's agenda for Tuesday. Jessi Shuler , Summerville's director of planning, said the concerns are overblown because the project is still in the very early application stages.
"I think the protests are premature," Shuler said. "It still has more approvals."
As opposition to the project stays steady, the developer's next steps aren't clear. Shuler said one of the buildings on the property was previously a retail space. She said it has been zoned for residential and commercial space in its history and the proposed concept matches that.
More applications will have to be submitted and approved for the project to go forward, Shuler said.
Wallington said he has complied with everything Summerville's Board of Architectural Review has asked of him and didn't have much to say about resident's opposition.
"I know that most of those people were at most of the meetings," Wallington said. “I think what I’m doing is what the town is aiming for with their vision and comprehensive plan.”
Wallington said he is focusing on restoring the existing home on the property before taking the next steps with the application process.