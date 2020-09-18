Plan to develop 196 acres of Charleston's Laurel Island goes to public hearing Tuesday

The latest plans to develop the former garbage landfill on Laurel Island into a new Charleston neighborhood will be presented to City Council on Tuesday.

The 196 acres of Laurel Island, connected now by Romney Street and north of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, would be transformed from an overgrown green space full of wildlife into a new community with office, residential, retail and a walking and biking path surrounding it.

"Almost think of it as a miniature Daniel Island," City Planner Jacob Lindsey said of the plan.

The area, if approved, would become a planned unit development, instead of designated as a heavy industrial zone, as it is now. The area would eventually have its own board of architectural review panel and architecture strategies.

The property is owned by Lubert Adler Real Estate Funds and ideas for the island have circulated unsuccessfully for years. There was a proposal for a resort and, recently, a retail hub.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, who saw the plans at a recent City Council community development committee meeting, said this idea is "so much better" than ideas presented in the past.

City Councilman Robert Mitchell, who represents neighborhoods near Laurel Island, said, "So far the plans look pretty good," but he wants to make sure the neighborhoods are taken care of, especially Singleton Park.

"The way I'm looking at it, this is the best proposal," Mitchell said. "The next one might not be as good."

Developer Robert Clement III of Clement Development said it could take up to 40 years to complete the community.

Of the newest proposal for Laurel Island, he said: "Is it perfect? No. But it's a monumental step forward."

Clement said the Laurel Island plan is structured similarly to the Magnolia project under way on the upper peninsula near an unfinished bridge on Petty Street on the neck and the Ashley River.

All told, the Laurel Island development would allow for 276,500 square feet of retail, 2,200,000 square feet of office space, up to 400 hotel rooms, 4,260 dwelling units and an eight-screen movie theater. There is some flexibility for the developer as it is built out, a point of concern for the Preservation Society, that would allow developers to swap out some of those elements and allowing more of another.

Developers said they will keep to traffic studies of the area, which will be routinely studied as they build.

Clements said they expect some site cleanup, but are optimistic about it since the landfill was household garbage. Cleanup would include venting some methane, but the site has already been capped with soil.

Eddie Bello, master planner of Bello Garris Architects, said 6 feet of "clean fill" would be added on top to raise the elevation to 20 feet.

The roads would continue the peninsula's grid approach, and "all would have view corridors to the water," Bello said.

Two additional island entry points will be built — at Brigade Street and a flyover bridge onto Cool Blow Street. They'd both be two-lane roads, one way in each direction. They would also have bike and pedestrian walkways.

The flyover onto Cool Blow Street has prompted some concern from the East Central Neighborhood. Cool Blow is a dead-end road with a beloved park, called Singleton Park, on it. The park was built after a young boy was killed nearby. Because there wasn't a park in the area or somewhere safe for him to play, he climbed on giant tires and was crushed by one.

Clement said a flyover bridge to Cool Blow Street was "the only choice and it worked," compared with other options, which included raising the railroad tracks over Romney Street. He also said there would be extensive public input as plans for the flyover are finalized with the state and county.

While some are concerned about building a bridge that connects to the current Cool Blow Street dead-end, Tecklenburg called the newest plan "much improved."

"When you really have a community development over there, for fire and medical emergencies, I do think having the bridge is appropriate," Tecklenburg said.

On the island, roadways would continue bicycle and pedestrian access, including a nearly 2-mile loop around the island.

Tecklenburg also said the perimeter walkway around the island, overlooking the Ravenel Bridge will be similar to the Battery.

"It's going to be a classic, iconic place for people to visit and exercise," Tecklenburg said.

Remnants of circular armories designed by Robert Mills in 1827, knocked down in the 1950s, will be preserved, as will Navy oil ruins on the edge of the northern part of the island.

There would be two docks, a longer one on the eastern side of the island — ideally for water taxis — and one on the southern side more for crabbing, he said.

The development would have just under 40 acres of usable open space even though the city requires just under 10 acres. Ball fields would be laid out on the northwestern part of the island.

Some buildings, in the middle of the island, could grow to 12 stories, with others reaching 2, 2.5-3.5 and 8 floors.

The proposal boasts an initiative that would reserve some affordable housing units forever — the first of its kind in the city. The proposal would allow for 10 percent of the housing built on Laurel Island to remain affordable. Another 10 percent of the housing would be deemed affordable for 10 years after certificates of occupancy are issued.

Tecklenburg also said the developer's commitment to affordable housing was "way more" than the city requires, noting the affordable housing element that will remain forever.

Kristopher King at the Preservation Society was concerned about when the affordable housing time clock would begin. He called the decision to have 10 years of affordable housing after the certificate of occupancy is issued a "marked improvement" over earlier plans that he said would have started the 10 year tick down after the PUD's approval.

He was also critical of the development team's efforts to work with the community and reach out to leaders ahead of the planning commission's meeting. Developers this week said they've been meeting regularly with the community.

To comment on the Laurel Island proposal, City Council clerks ask that those who want to speak via Zoom or telephone to leave a voicemail saying so at 843-579-6313 by noon on Tuesday. People can also fill out comment forms at http://innovate.charleston-sc.gov/comments/. Mailed comments should be addressed to Clerk of Council, 80 Broad St., Charleston, SC 29401.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will be live-streamed through the city's YouTube channel.