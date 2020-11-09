Plan to bring more Charleston kids back to school causes disruptions for online students

Thousands more Charleston County students will return to schools in person this week after spending the first part of the semester entirely online.

But the influx of new students has caused major disruptions for some of the students who don’t feel comfortable coming back face to face yet.

The school district announced last week that some 5,100 additional students will return to the classroom Wednesday, the start of the second academic quarter. In order to allow these students back, district officials have been forced to make some difficult adjustments, including consolidating the temporary remote learning option.

Students participating in that option tune in to all of their classes virtually but still receive livestreamed instruction every day from their teachers, many of whom are also teaching a group of students in person at the same time.

Now that more students are transitioning back to the classroom, the number of temporary remote students has significantly decreased.

At some schools, only a handful of children wish to remain learning this way.

It’s hard for the district to allocate a full-time certified teacher for such small numbers of students, Michelle Simmons, the district’s associate superintendent of elementary learning, told board members last week.

As a result, some temporary remote students have been reassigned to a new virtual classroom at a neighboring school to join other online-only students.

This means new teachers, new classmates and new routines midway through a school year that’s already been challenging with changes and learning disruptions.

"This has been really, really tricky and complex for us to match," Simmons said.

Even though shuffling students around is "not ideal," the district maintains that this option is the best solution to alleviate teacher workloads and satisfy parents’ preferences.

Some parents, including Jennifer Dukes, have decided to unenroll their students from Charleston County schools entirely after they found out that their student would be shuffled around again.

Dukes, whose daughter attends Murray-LaSaine Montessori on James Island, said this school year has already been more hectic and confusing than ever before.

"We’ve essentially had a first day of school three or four times already," Dukes said.

On Wednesday, Dukes received an email from the principal letting parents know that the 50 or so students still enrolled in the temporary remote platform would join online students at Harbor View Elementary.

Each time there has been a new set of changes at the school level, it has resulted in missed learning time for her daughter, Dukes said.

It would be too much to ask her daughter to adjust to yet another set of disruptive changes midway through the year, she said.

After she got the news, Dukes, a former public school educator, made the choice to pull her daughter out of school and enroll her in a local homeschool association.

"I feel a great sense of relief to have made a decision and have a plan that's going to be consistent for her, while at the same time having no level of guilt for the families that don't have those options or those outs and are just kind of at the mercy of the system," she said.

Duke said she's also worried about how the student shuffling will impact teachers.

"It just feels like their school has fewer teachers and larger enrollment," she said. "Now we’re putting this extra burden on them."

In Mount Pleasant, East Cooper Montessori Charter School parent Lisa Miller said she's been scrambling to find a suitable place to send her daughter to school after learning she wouldn't be able to stay in the district's temporary remote option or secure a spot in the long-term virtual academy.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Miller, who has underlying health conditions, said she didn't feel like it would be safe for her daughter to return in person.

"I have no clue who is teaching her or what is happening," Miller said. "I’m frustrated because I feel like I've been given no notice."

But time is running out to make a decision.

The school told parents upfront that the temporary remote option would only be available for the first nine weeks of school, said Principal Jody Swanigan. The children who still didn't want to return to the classroom at that point could join the district's virtual academy, a largely self-paced online learning platform.

Last week, Miller was informed that all of the fifth grade slots for the virtual academy were full, leaving her unsure of where to send her daughter now.

"I'm very frustrated with all of this," she said.

Parents who don't make it into the virtual academy do have the option to enroll in their child's home school and access temporary remote learning that way, Swanigan said.

Of the nine students who chose to continue learning online, seven secured spots in the virtual academy, one is undecided and one decided to unenroll, she said.

"We’ve worked with the school district and our families at every step at this process and every parent has had options along the way," Swanigan said. "I think everyone is doing a phenomenal job under really difficult situations and every family and every school has a different set of circumstances."

Once the new cohort of students return to the classroom Wednesday, around 70 percent of the district's student population will be learning in person. Only around 25 percent of students districtwide started in person on Sept. 8, the first day of school.